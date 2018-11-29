Stephen W. Wilson Sells 2,905 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 2,905 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $540,010.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVB stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $188.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 633,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 539,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,804,000 after purchasing an additional 155,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/stephen-w-wilson-sells-2905-shares-of-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.