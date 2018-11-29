Stephen Kaufer Sells 90,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,536,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stephen Kaufer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 23rd, Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,462,300.00.
Shares of CARG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 272,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,485. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 5,772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarGurus by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
