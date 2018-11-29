Stephen Kaufer Sells 90,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,536,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Kaufer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,462,300.00.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 272,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,485. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 5,772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarGurus by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

