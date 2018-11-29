Stephen James Savidant Sells 3,500 Shares of Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Stephen James Savidant sold 3,500 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$59,815.00.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$16.25 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities cut Enerflex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.42.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

