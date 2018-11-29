Stephen D. Williams Sells 17,752 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 87,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

