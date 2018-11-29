Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Stemline Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STML stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $344,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

