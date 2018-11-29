Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,119,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,299,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,772,000 after acquiring an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon acquired 11,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,418,925.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

