Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,041,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $71.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-takes-position-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.