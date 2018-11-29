Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,041,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,306,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WELL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $71.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
