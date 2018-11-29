Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 500,065 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500,065 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.87% of Allegion worth $161,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Allegion by 39.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Allegion by 9.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 846,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegion by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,532. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

