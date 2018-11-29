Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $115.66 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446,148 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.60% of Dollar Tree worth $115,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,755. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

