Spirit Airlines Incorporated to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $56.00 price objective on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of SAVE opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.05 million.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

