Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00008597 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Sphere has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $39,213.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007196 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023782 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00226738 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.