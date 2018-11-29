SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) Holdings Trimmed by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilks Brothers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 180,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 739.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 309,044 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 42,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,611. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

