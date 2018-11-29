SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stake Lessened by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 358,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 358,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after buying an additional 312,186 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242,434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 244,859 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 243,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,903,000 after buying an additional 227,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,399. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.61 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.056 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

