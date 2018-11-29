SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 247.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 353,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

