SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Holdings Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,023,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,317,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,347,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,155,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,440,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 342,148 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $115.38 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

