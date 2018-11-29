Southwest Airlines (LUV) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the airline an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/southwest-airlines-luv-getting-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.