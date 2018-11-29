Sothebys (BID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Sothebys stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.70. Sothebys has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 374.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 266,753 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 17.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sothebys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter valued at about $522,000.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

