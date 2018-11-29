Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Commerce Resources (CCE) Stock Price

News stories about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CCE opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. Commerce Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

