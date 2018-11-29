Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Price

Media coverage about FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FLIR Systems earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,277. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

