News stories about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RTN opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.33. Return Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.12.

Get Return Energy alerts:

Return Energy (CVE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.62 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Return Energy (RTN) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-return-energy-rtn-stock-price.html.

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.