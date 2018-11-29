Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Price

Press coverage about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Occidental Petroleum’s score:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

