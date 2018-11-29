Media headlines about Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Braemar Shipping Services earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Thursday. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.75 ($4.31).

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Jürgen Breuer bought 10,300 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £23,381 ($30,551.42).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Braemar Shipping Services (BMS) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-braemar-shipping-services-bms-stock-price.html.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and forward freight agreement projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.