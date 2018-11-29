Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lithium Co.. (LTUM) Stock Price

News coverage about Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lithium Co.. earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Lithium Co.. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Lithium Co.. Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

