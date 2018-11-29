Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,196 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the October 31st total of 11,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Solitario Zinc Corp (XPL) Short Interest Up 415.4% in November” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/solitario-zinc-corp-xpl-short-interest-up-415-4-in-november.html.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in Peru and Alaska. Its principal mineral property assets are the 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in Peru; and the 50% interest in the Lik zinc deposit located in Alaska.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.