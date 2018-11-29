Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.83.

SQM stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3173 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $202,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

