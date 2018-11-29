Skyline (SKY) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.75. Skyline shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2339500 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 3,716,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $103,789,499.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,642,729 shares of company stock valued at $213,658,869.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Skyline by 1,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 913,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

