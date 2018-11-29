Skechers USA (SKX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. The company reversed the preceding quarter’s earnings miss with a beat in the third quarter of 2018. Management also provided an upbeat view for the final quarter, which perked up investors despite the year-over-year earnings decline and top-line miss. The sluggish domestic wholesale business performance was compensated by double-digit increase in both international wholesale and global company-owned retail businesses. Skechers’ domestic e-commerce business also continues to gain traction. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a concern. Meanwhile, the stock has declined and performed almost in line with the industry in the past three months.”

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.37.

NYSE:SKX opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 169.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 92.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.