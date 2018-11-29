Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,949,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,157 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $345,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

