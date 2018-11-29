Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,023 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,900,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 365,343 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 11,697,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 501,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sirius XM by 152.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,550 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

WARNING: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri-position-lessened-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.