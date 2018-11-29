Sigma-Aldrich (SIAL) Given News Impact Score of 2.40

Press coverage about Sigma-Aldrich (NASDAQ:SIAL) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sigma-Aldrich earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Sigma-Aldrich Company Profile

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation is a life science and high technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, purchases and distributes a range of biochemical and organic chemical products, kits and services that are used in scientific research. It manufactures and distributes around 250,000 chemicals, biochemical and other essential products and approximately 46,000 equipment products.

