Siemens (SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.65 ($147.27).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €103.02 ($119.79) on Tuesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.