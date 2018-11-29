Short Interest in Lilis Energy Inc (LLEX) Increases By 2.8%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,465,711 shares, an increase of 2.8% from the October 31st total of 5,316,761 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 542,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Ormand acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph C. Daches acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 599,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,679.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,550 and sold 7,181,832 shares valued at $35,189,197.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lilis Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lilis Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilis Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 765,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LLEX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Lilis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 million.

Several research analysts have commented on LLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lilis Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Williams Capital downgraded Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities started coverage on Lilis Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

