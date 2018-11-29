Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Rises By 440.8%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,156 shares, a growth of 440.8% from the October 31st total of 4,652 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ENX opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
