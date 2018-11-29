Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Rises By 440.8%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,156 shares, a growth of 440.8% from the October 31st total of 4,652 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENX opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

