Shopify Inc (SHOP) Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,238 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.93% of Shopify worth $512,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Shopify by 105,403.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,802,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,169 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,685,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,735,000 after acquiring an additional 905,538 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 306.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 870,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,070 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $47,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

SHOP stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

