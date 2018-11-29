Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 461 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.96.

In other news, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,514,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $201.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $187.87 and a one year high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 461 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/shell-asset-management-co-sells-461-shares-of-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.