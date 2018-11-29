Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,451 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 348.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 900,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 198.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,347,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/shell-asset-management-co-reduces-stake-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.