SGS (SGSOY) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.75

Media coverage about SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SGS earned a coverage optimism score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.67 on Thursday. SGS has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, & Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

