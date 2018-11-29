SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 81,309 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1,604.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,417,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHL opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill acquired 219,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,581.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,717.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $988,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 483,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,994 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

