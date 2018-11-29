SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AutoNation worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AutoNation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 97,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AN opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

