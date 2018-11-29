SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,065,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,185,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $121,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $110,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,202,357 shares of company stock worth $226,698,757 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

