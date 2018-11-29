Senior (SNR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Senior to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 308.29 ($4.03).

Get Senior alerts:

SNR opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.