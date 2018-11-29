SendGrid Inc (SEND) CFO Yancey L. Spruill Sells 50,000 Shares

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $2,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SEND traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 36,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,077. SendGrid Inc has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -236.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Get SendGrid alerts:

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SendGrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SendGrid by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,024,000 after buying an additional 499,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SendGrid by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SendGrid by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SendGrid by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 181,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. First Analysis downgraded SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/sendgrid-inc-send-cfo-yancey-l-spruill-sells-50000-shares.html.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.