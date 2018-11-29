Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,485,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 734,319 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics accounts for about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.42% of Seattle Genetics worth $1,039,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 58,258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $515,000.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Shares of SGEN opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,611 shares of company stock worth $4,968,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

