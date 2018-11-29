Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, "Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. "

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of SBCF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,296. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

