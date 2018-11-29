Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 259,121 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,015,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,359,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 384,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,862. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm-shares-bought-by-texas-yale-capital-corp.html.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.