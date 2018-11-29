Schneider National (SNDR) vs. Celadon Group (CGI) Financial Comparison

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 9.66% 12.53% 7.13% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

24.9% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Schneider National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schneider National and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 2 2 6 0 2.40 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $28.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Schneider National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Schneider National pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schneider National and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.38 billion 0.90 $389.90 million $0.94 23.76 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Summary

Schneider National beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods. The company's intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and over-the-road transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its logistics segment provides non-asset freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

