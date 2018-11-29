Schlumberger (SLB) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.94.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 22.7% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 139,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

