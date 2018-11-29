Schlumberger Limited. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

