SCANA (SCG) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of SCANA (NYSE:SCG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SCANA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of SCANA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of SCANA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.70.

SCG opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.05. SCANA has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that SCANA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SCANA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,360,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,382,000 after buying an additional 428,015 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SCANA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 174,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SCANA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,242,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SCANA by 3,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

