SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $25,430,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock valued at $90,372,570. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $168.36 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

